Daniil Medvedev would like nothing more than a return to Wimbledon, but the sixth-ranked Russian isn’t getting caught up in reports that the All England Club could rescind its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

The UK’s Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) came under pressure from the British government to impose the ban last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and an eventual ban extended to the grass court Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported last week that Wimbledon will likely lift the ban, but Medvedev was not building on it when asked at the hard court tournament in Indian Wells.

“Same like last year, you know, we hear rumors,” he said, adding when asked that he’d heard nothing from organizers and wouldn’t expect to.

“I know that I’m not someone who’s going to make this decision for them or even help them make this decision,” Medvedev said.

