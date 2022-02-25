Daniil Medvedev, who has become only the third Russian to be crowned men’s tennis world number one, said his sport was not important given his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 26-year-old – who will on Monday officially replace long-time number one Novak Djokovic after the Serb lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai tournament – said his head was full of emotions when he woke up to the news of his country’s offensive on Thursday.

“At this stage, one understands that tennis is sometimes not so important,” said Medvedev after winning his quarter-final in the Acapulco Open.

“I woke up (Thursday) with a lot of emotion swirling inside me.”

