World number two Daniil Medvedev announced Saturday he will undergo surgery to fix a hernia problem and could be sidelined for up to two months, casting doubt on his participation in next month’s French Open.

“The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” the 26-year-old Russian said in a post on Twitter.

“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”

The second Grand Slam of the season takes place in Roland Garros from May 22 to June 5.

