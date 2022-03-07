While the ATP rankings barely moved on Monday following a weekend when the Davis Cup replaced tournaments, there was one visible change, as the Russian flag vanished from the list.

Daniil Medvedev stayed on top, but the country column next to his name contained a white rectangle, after the ATP responded to the invasion of Ukraine, by deciding last week to allow Russian and Belarusian players to continue to compete, but not under their national flags.

