Daniil Medvedev dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a US Open thriller on Friday to set up a repeat of the final from two years ago against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. 

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop Alcaraz in his quest to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

“I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except from the third set,” said the 27-year-old Medvedev.

“He (Alcaraz) is honestly just really unbelievable. To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it.”

Medvedev now meets Djokovic on Sunday as the 36-year-old Serbian star once more goes in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title to crown his return to world number one next week.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

