World number two Daniil Medvedev and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas begin their French Open campaigns on Tuesday looking to take their first steps towards breaking the Roland Garros stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

US Open champion Medvedev has traditionally struggled on clay, needing five trips to Paris before he broke his French Open duck, reaching the quarter-finals last year.

This year, the eccentric Russian played and lost his only match on the surface when he returned to action in Geneva last week after a hernia operation.

The 26-year-old takes on Argentina’s 103rd-ranked Facundo Bagnis who began his year by defeating former world number one Andy Murray in Melbourne.

