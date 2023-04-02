Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed his fourth ATP title of the year with an emphatic victory over Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Sinner had upset world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s semi-final but the 21-year-old struggled in the heat against the fourth seed Medvedev, who triumphed 7-5, 6-3.

The win was Medvedev’s 19th career ATP title and his fifth in a Masters 1000 event and confirmed his dominance on hard courts in 2023.

The Russian, who had already won titles at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, started confidently, holding serve to love while Sinner’s first service game was a real battle.

