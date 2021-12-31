Russia head into their defence of the ATP Cup with a team depleted by injuries and COVID-19, but world number two Daniil Medvedev said Friday it only made him want to win more.

Three of the four team members that triumphed for a ruthless Russia in the final against Italy in 2021 withdrew ahead of the 16-team event in Sydney, which starts on Saturday.

They included fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev, who contracted coronavirus at an Abu Dhabi exhibition this month. World number 18 Aslan Karatsev and world number 172 Evgeny Donskoy are also missing.

Evgeny Karlovskiy and Roman Safiullin were drafted in at short notice.

Rublev’s absence is a big blow with both he and US Open champion Medvedev winning every singles tie they played on their way to lifting the trophy.

