A Meet the Artist session with ceramist Paul Haber takes place at Il-Ħaġar museum in St George’s Square, Victoria, today at 11am.

Haber has over 30 works on display on two floors of the museum in his current Nostalgia exhibition as part of the Victoria International Arts Festival.

Booking is recommended on events@heartofgozo.org.mt, but entrance remains free.

The exhibition is open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.