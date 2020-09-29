Young students at one of the few schools to open its doors for the first time in six months on Monday were greeted by a massive surprise ‘COVID-busting’ mascot, created to soften the novel coronavirus effect, instil joy, eradicate fear – and educate.

Kory-branded classroom markers. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Apart from adhering to public health guidelines and adapting to safely start the scholastic year as planned, San Anton School, in Mġarr, also worked on a campaign over the summer to turn on its head the impact of “all that is COVID-19” among the children.

Through a dedicated, child-focused campaign, Kory, the COVID-busting frog, aims to introduce the students to the new virus-related protocols of hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing in a fun way, while also dealing with issues such as fear and anxiety, said the school’s head of communications and development, Maria Pia Galea.

At San Anton’s entrance yesterday, where children’s temperature was measured, little hands sanitised, stickers placed on uniforms and parents hoped for the best, the life-size – and larger than life – Kory was busy removing any traces of trepidation and making the back-to-school vibe in the COVID-19 era even more memorable.

The bright campaign includes a series of fun, educational videos; dated and colour-coded stickers for uniforms to identify at first glance through Kory’s thumbs-up that children have been checked; colourful floor stickers and informative posters.

In the run-up to the long-awaited first day, early years and junior sector students were introduced to the character slowly for the element of surprise.

They received videos over the weekend of Kory explaining to students from Mars about their school’s zones and bubbles, and how to wear a mask, with the important health protocols being presented and perceived as an exciting adventure and a novelty.

Next in line are ‘hygiene is queen’, ‘two steps back’, ‘it’s OK to be worried’ and ‘what to do if you feel sick at school’ – issues that children struggle with, said Galea, adding that this was just the beginning and things could evolve.

Posters in the school teach children about coronavirus good practices. Photo:Mark Zammit Cordina

The original character was designed by graphical communications teacher Danielle Sant and brought to life by the Kory team, which included Galea and the school COO Denise Zammit, drama teachers Maria Buckle and Chiara Hyzler, who scripted the series, Junior Sector head Erika Spiteri, COVID committee head Natalie Muscat and even the school nurse Agnes Bonett.

Kory was warmly welcomed in homes and has been a hit, with children excitedly watching the videos repeatedly and even memorising the jingle – “for corona to go bust, working together is a must” – in time for a somewhat different first day at school.