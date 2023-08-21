Tony C. Cutajar published his first novel in 1974, at the age of 38.

Three months ago – nearly 50 years later – his 110th novel, titled Vjolenza, hit the local bookshelves.

At 87, Cutajar has no plans to stop writing – but he does not earn a cent from it.

Walking into his study at San Ġwann, it is hard to ignore the small library he has compiled over many years.

As he sits at his desk, laptop by his side, he is surrounded by encyclopaedias, works of fiction, biographies and other books in English and Maltese. One shelf, just behind his large brown chair, is lined with his own books.

“I do nothing else but write and read. I am not a sportsman, well at this age I can hardly walk, but reading and writing is how I spend my time,” he told Times of Malta.

‘I love doing it. I just love to do it. Even if the stories I write are not published, I am satisfied they came from me.”

The middle child of seven siblings, Cutajar recalled how, while his four brothers were always up for adventures, he was happy to be left alone with a book.

A popular name in local children’s literature, he has over 100 published fiction and nonfiction works.

Between the time he spent correcting his students’ essays as an English teacher and raising his children, Cutajar published 28 books.

Among them were the Falcon Books, In-Naħla, and the series of Il-Ġojjin, which thousands of young children have read ahead of their Junior Lyceum entrance exams.

Cutajar retired in 1997 but was not ready to put down his pen. He would go on to publish between three and six books a year.

“I feel relaxed, it makes me think and get ideas,” he said.

“As an avid reader, I am full of ideas. Sometimes I just sit down and want to start writing a new story. When you read, you get ideas; even from the bit of television I watch I get ideas. I am a story man.”

Since his 80th birthday, he has published 20 books and another three novels printed in Senior Times, an Allied Newspapers publication.

Another three are in the pipeline for this year, one on the history of Swieqi’s street names.

Cutajar has no plans to stop writing

“It takes me about a month to write one or two stories,” he said, jokingly adding that he waits for publishers to call him to see if he has any new stories.

In 2014, he won the prize Konkors Premju Nazzjonali ghaż-Żagħżagħ organised by Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Ktieb.

He is also active in the community, serving on the San Ġwann local council for nine years including as mayor and vice-mayor, and as president of the Friends of Australia Association. He has twice been presented with the Fairfield Council Shield of Australia and was appointed Knight and, later, Chancellor of the Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem.

I enjoy writing and I love to see my name on these books

It is perhaps in this spirit of community that, despite the hours of writing he puts in, Cutajar does not earn anything from his books.

“All I ask for is 10 copies for my family,” he said. “And they are very happy to oblige!”

His daughter doesn’t quite agree with his decision, he says. “But I don’t do it for the money. I enjoy writing and I love to see my name on these books,” he laughed.

He recalls being paid around 150 pounds for a book back in the day.

“But after a while, I found it was easier to find publishers who publish without paying me,” he said, laughing again. “So I publish books and I enjoy seeing them in print.”

Do the books sell?

His publishers continue to ask him for new stories, so he believes there is an audience for them.

“If they want more, it must be a good sign. Recently a woman messaged me on Facebook saying her son came across my book at the library and enjoyed it so much he asked the librarian to get more. It’s lovely to hear such stories.”

Which language does he prefer to write in?

It all depends on the first word he types into his laptop. “If the first word is in English, then the story will be in English.”

When people ask him why a teacher of English should choose to write in Maltese, his answer is simple: “I love Maltese and I want to see more people reading and writing in Maltese.”

He noted a growing trend of local authors writing in Maltese.

“There is plenty of competition in publishing in Maltese now. It is a very good sign as it means more people are interested in reading and writing in our language.”

His main sources of inspiration are his own life experiences, the stories he reads, and history.

His book A Jar of Gold Coins, for example, is based on the 1693 earthquake that damaged the Mdina cathedral. Two men find gold coins buried in the rubble.

His recent book, Vjolenza, is based on a recent news report about a young boy abused by his parents. Cutajar placed the narrative in Australia with Maltese characters.

How does he compete for children’s attention with smartphones?

“If it’s a good story, that’s all that matters. My writing is very simple and down to earth, but I make sure it’s relatable for readers,” he said.

Any favourites?

“They are all my babies, so I have no preferences.”