Campus visits will be sorely missed this year by the BOV Club Team, who for over 25 years have been present at the University of Malta and most other post-secondary schools to meet and socialise with students during the summer months.

The BOV Club team will instead be stationed at BOV branches to meet students. The vibe might not be the same but newly-enrolled BOV Club members will still get all the offers, benefits and perks of BOV Club.

During branch opening hours, young BOV Club ambassadors will be available to open students’ bank accounts, answer any queries and guide students on how to get the maximum out of their club membership.

Joining BOV Club is free. Students embarking on post-secondary or tertiary education and who are not yet members can simply fill in the form availabe at https://www.bov. com/Assistants/learn-more-about-bov-club, call on 2131 2020 or e-mail bovclub @bov.com to set up an appointment with one of the BOV Club ambassadors. Ambassadors are easily identifiable by their BOV Club navy blue polo-shirt and will be waiting to assist students start their journey with BOV Club 2020.

BOV Club members benefit from loads of freebies

This year, new BOV Club members will get a €50 cash gift deposited directly into their new BOV eAccount which can be managed online anytime, anywhere and comes with a higher interest rate than a normal savings account.

BOV Club members benefit from loads of freebies such as direct credit of stipend, an SMS notification when stipend gets credited in account, contactless BOV Cashlink, BOV Pay, BOV mobile banking, BOV mobile to mobile payments, BOV internet banking, electronic SEPA payments, instant mobile top-ups and unsecured student loans at special rates including free life cover and more.

Students who are already members do not need to renew their application.

This offer is valid until October 31, and the first stipend has to be credited to a Bank of Valletta account by January 31, 2021. More information and terms and conditions are available on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-club-benefits.