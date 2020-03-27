In times of stress and anxiety, the idea of mindfulness and slowing down to be in the moment has caught on as a way to reduce stress and improve mental health.

But while adults are becoming increasingly equipped to combat their stress, children are perhaps less aware of the tools and techniques at their disposal to make going through life just a little bit easier.

Cedric Chircop, a 37-year-old accounts manager, had always wanted to write a book, but finally found the cause worth taking pen to paper too when his 12-year-old son was diagnosed with anxiety.

“When he was younger he had a stutter and was very anxious. To top it all off, I went through a separation at the time. I took him to see counsellors and speech therapists and realised just what a toll stress could take on a child,” Cedric told Times of Malta.

“I realised that I wanted to write something that could help him and other children who may have gone through similar situations as he did.”

From that burst came the idea of Ġikkur, a fantastical creature who arrives to help a struggling boy better manage his anxieties through a mystical journey.

Through the story, Ġikkur teaches children exercises in diaphragmatic breathing and meditation. Certain types of yoga and meditation practice a specific type of diaphragmatic breathing that is said to be beneficial.

With Ġikkur, readers can travel through the trees, rivers and mountains of Japan, where the creature talks about the benefits of being outdoors in open spaces and being calm and present in your surroundings.

The travellers also meet a samurai on their journey, who lives a life of calm.

Ġikkur’s own name is even an acronym for helpful pointers children should aspire to, spelling out; Ġenerożita (generosity), Imħabba (love), Kuntentezza (happiness), Kreattivita (creativity) and Rispett (respect).

Cedric said creative control on the publication was important to him and worked very closely with the illustrators to bring his fantasy visions to life. “Since my son used to suffer from things like anxiety and low self-esteem, I wanted to create something that can make ways to combat those types of feelings accessible.”

“Children’s lives are different to ours, they have their own stress that they carry. Hopefully my book will serve to bring a little mindfulness and calm.”