Regulations are shifting, placing new demands on banks, insurers, fintechs, iGaming companies and regulators to create thriving financial and gaming markets that are both safe and innovative. Collaboration between regulators and other players in the financial services and gaming ecosystem is key for not only ensuring healthy markets but also regulatory compliance.

A part of fostering collaboration includes getting regulators, fintechs, gaming operators and financial institutions together to discuss their viewpoints and regulatory difficulties – which is what the Institute of Directors Malta Branch (IoD) is doing at its next Business Breakfast on Thursday at EY Malta starting at 7.30am as part of the IoD’s 08:59 Club Series.

The October 31 IoD Business Breakfast will bring together representatives from the spectrum of financial services with the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) to explore challenges in regulatory processes, particularly regarding directors, boards, AML and corporate governance.

Following a keynote by MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri, a panel moderated by former HSBC Malta CEO Mark Watkinson will comprise MGA chair Marlene Seychell, FIAU director Kenneth Farrugia and Dr Cuschieri to discuss a range of topics impacting regulators, operators, directors and boards.

As the regulatory landscape is rapidly changing, fintechs themselves are looking to smart, technology-driven solutions to assist in compliance. Tech like AI and data-analytics are coming along, with the potential to shift compliance from a burden to a competitive advantage, which will be one of the topics discussed at this seminal IoD event, ‘Meet the Regulators’.

This ‘Meet the Regulators’ event will also provide a platform to assess and discuss the differences in roles and responsibilities for CEO and chair.

Dr Cuschieri is responsible for the overall management and performance of the MFSA, as well as for strategy development and implementation, including reforms, in the financial services sector. He was formerly chairman and CEO at the Malta Gaming Authority.

Ms Seychell is non-executive chairman of the Malta Gaming Authority, leading the fight against money-laundering, as well as safeguarding Malta’s reputation as an international iGaming hub. She is a former director of Malta Enterprise and has held a number of non-executive director positions on plcs including with Calamatta Cuschieri Finance plc, among others.

Mr Farrugia, FIAU director, is a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA) and a committee member within the Malta Forum of Internal Auditors (MFIA).

Mr Watkinson, who is an IoD advisory board and executive committee member, said: “From my very positive experience over many years of cooperation with regulators from different jurisdictions around the world, IoD Malta places a high value on the upcoming ‘Meet the Regulators’ event. Dialogue and learning about policy and regulatory developments can help cultivate common goals and build shared purpose. There will be an opportunity for all attendees to ask questions, personally at the event.”

Registration for this IoD 08:59 Club event is available at: mtc@iodmalta.com or by calling 7990 6252.