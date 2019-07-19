Wine enthusiasts may want to begin their discovery of Maltese quality wines at the Delicata winery on September 21.

The winery is opening its gates wide to the public from 10am to 4pm on the occasion of the Vintners’ Open Weekend organised by the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.

Making great wines requires passion and perseverance. It also calls for investment in craftsmanship and the best oenological technology around. There’s no easy way out. It requires a family’s engagement and the Delicata family, spanning four generations of winemaking, want to share their story of commitment at the upcoming open day.

Indeed, it promises to be a deeply intimate experience, where visitors will be greeted by members of the Delicata family, including award-winningfourth-generation winemaker Matthew Delicata. Knowledgeable staff and wine experts will be at hand to explain the inner workings of the supercentenarian winery and the intriguing winegrowing craft in general.

Admittance is free of charge and visitors are free to set off leisurely on a walkabout through the areas of the Delicata grape receiving bay, fermentation hall and wine maturation room. A self-explanatory path has been signposted, explaining in 21 steps how wine is made.

More detailed guided winery tours commence on the hour at 11am, noon and 2 and 3pm.

Wine aficionados also get the unique opportunity to taste this year’s vintage wine directly from the vat it’s being made in. And a selection of the winemaker’s internationally-praised flagship wines will be available from the tasting room as a ‘try-before-you-buy’ promotion to let people discover new, exciting Delicata wines.

Anyone over the age of 17 wishing to taste is asked to place a deposit of €1 on a wine glass, which is fully refundable on return of the undamaged glass. The deposit may be waived in favour of Nature Trust Malta, the NGO that is currently being sponsored by the winery’s charitable Delicata for Good initiative.

One can also watch a compilation of videos from the popular Minuta ma’ Delicata series, explaining the winemaking process from vine to glass.

Delicata is the most awarded winery of Malta, historically located on the waterfront in the Grand Harbour, right in the heart of the Mediterranean where Phoenicians grew grapes hundreds of years ago. Delicata’s wines capture Malta’s sunlight. They shine at renowned wine competitions and have amassed well over 100 international awards.

If you’re keen to enter the exciting world of wine appearance, aroma and flavour and you want to find out what it takes to craft award-winning wines, pencil in Delicata’s open day in your social diary.

For more information and directions of how to get there, visit facebook.com/DelicataWinery/.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of sales and an award-winning wine writer.