Gozo’s Gaulitanus Choir will be returning to a live performance with an open-air concert on August 6.

Fittingly entitled Meeting Again Through Song, the concert will feature the choir’s four soprano soloists, namely Anna Bonello, Annabelle Zammit, Patricia Buttigieg and Stephanie Portelli.

This concert will juxtapose light classical and semi-classical numbers – some by very renowned classical composers as Puccini, Mascagni and Poulenc – with several of the best-loved musical theatre numbers.

The choir’s founder-director, Colin Attard, will artistically direct the evening and will also be accompanying the singers.

The Gaulitanus Choir is certain that through this concert and this particular repertoire – which should please one and all – it will also be transmitting some much-needed positivity.

The Meeting Again Through Song concert, organised with the support of the Cultural Heritage Directorate (Ministry for Gozo), is being held on August 6 at the Ministry for Gozo’s Courtyard, Victoria, at 8pm.

The audience’s seating arrangements will safely respect social distancing guidelines. Entrance is free on a first-come-first-served basis. Whereas no pre-reservations will be taken, the audience is encouraged to arrive in good time. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.