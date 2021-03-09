A documentary exhibition has been set up at Il-Ħaġar museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, on the third anniversary of Mro Joseph Vella’s death.

A Meeting of Minds highlights connections between Professor Joseph Vella and Professor Oliver Friggieri. They worked together on two major oratorios – Il-Belt Rebbieħa op. 50 and Rewwixta op. 54 – first performed in 1990 and 1992 respectively.

Il-Belt Rebbieħa (structured in three distinct parts) honours the city of Vittoriosa and the heroes of the Great Siege.

In fact, it was included in the celebrations for the ninth centenary of Vittoriosa parish. The plot highlights the pivotal role played by Vittoriosa in 1565 and is a tribute to the courage shown by the nation in that fateful and defining event.

Rewwixta, in four parts, narrates the 1798 uprising against the Napoleonic invaders and climaxes with the Maltese people’s declaration of civil rights.

The exhibition includes a display of detailed information mounted on boards and relative manuscripts. While viewing exhibits, visitors can also follow recordings of the oratorios on the PA system.

The exhibition, supported by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate, is open all week from 9am to 5pm, until April 6. Entrance is free.