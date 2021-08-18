Altar boys at the Sannat parish church meet regularly with archpriest Michael Curmi to discuss various subjects, including how to provide a better service, the distribution of liturgical services among altar boys and a programme of activities for summer.

They also plan on special liturgical functions, like Christmas and Easter, as all altar boys will be trained to carry out their duties with great competency.

“We pride ourselves in being renowned for our altar service,” one of the altar boys, Andrew Zerafa, said, adding meetings are normally held at the parish centre.

“Before the meeting, we attend a prayer and meditation session at the Holy Eucharist chapel,” he said.

“It is an important exercise for our formation in learning how to carry out our duties and be friendly and helpful to each other.”

Besides serving at the altar, various activities are organised for the boys, including retreats, football games and social gatherings.