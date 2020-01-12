Five landlords who have registered their rental property with Frank Salt Real Estate this summer walked away with a perfect gift this Christmas – a 50-inch Samsung TV. The high-tech TVs were supplied with compliments of Sound Machine and were the ultimate prize of the Register Your Property and Win Competition that Frank Salt Real Estate ran towards the end of last year.

“We are always on the lookout for quality property to let,” said Philippa Tabone, property letting manager for Frank Salt Real Estate.

“Our agency offers a premium, bespoke service to landlords in not only helping them find tenants for their rental in the shortest time possible but also guiding them through the process to ensure that they get the best rental return possible. This time round, we ran this competition as we wanted to reward five landlords who chose to put their trust in our service and company.”

The winning entries were the ones from Jeanette Piccinino, Rennie Formosa, Jeffrey Bonello, Alfred Miller and Janette Cassar. The

competition saw hundreds of participants who had to register their property to let over a specific period, while also answering correctly to a number of trivia questions related to Frank Salt Real Estate.

“In today’s fast-paced rental market, looking for the right estate agency to rent one’s property in the shortest possible time and to find the most suitable tenant is crucial. Backed by 50 years of experience in the sales and rental market, Frank Salt Real Estate is fully committed to doing just this,” remarked Grahame Salt, company director.

“Moreover, landlords who choose to put their trust in our services, also benefit from extensive marketing tools and technology that we make use of to help promote our property listings across as many channels as possible both locally and internationally, eventually leading to the right tenancy.”

Landlords interested in registering their property with Frank Salt Real Estate can call at any of the estate agency’s 17 branches or visit www.franksalt.com.mt/landlords.

More information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd is available at www.franksalt.com.mt.