Moviment Graffitti is calling on the Planning Board to unequivocally reject a development application for a proposed mega-development in Naxxar.

The application comes before the board on Thursday.

Developers are proposing several 13-storey towers featuring 113 residential units as well as commercial development on the former trade fair grounds, the NGO said.

"This monstrosity is most clearly out of proportion with its surroundings, will rob residents and visitors of much needed open spaces, and will also lead to an immediate and steep decline in the quality of life," the NGO said.

RELATED STORIES Major development at the old trade fair car park is slated for approval

"The fact that such an out-of-proportion development has been recommended for approval by the PA is testament to the total failure of our planning system and the authorities administering it. Structures within the area of the proposed development rise up to four storeys, meaning that the proposed development would be three times higher than its surroundings. The overnight increase in the number of residential and commercial activity in the area will also create unsustainable pressures on the locality’s infrastructure, such as its roads and parking spaces."

It observed that hundreds of residents have strongly objected to the project and a Social Impact Assessment had clearly confirmed the overwhelming opposition to this intensive development.

"It is exasperating that the PA, by recommending this insanity for approval, seems to be totally ignoring the voices and opinions of the thousands who will be impacted, and instead taking into account only the ambitions of the developers," Graffitti said.