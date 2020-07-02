A refusal is on the cards for a large mixed-use residential and retail development being proposed on a vacant plot of land in one of the narrowest streets in St Julian’s.

The Planning Directorate has recommended the application be withdrawn.

It would involve the demolition of the oldest townhouse in the village core to construct two levels of underground parking with 51 garages, an office, a shop and 54 dwelling units – all spread on seven levels.

The original proposal had included 68 apartments and a commercial centre but the plans were downscaled for the latest application.

The proposed development, by TUM Invest, would abut St Elias Street and Birkirkara Hill, joining up the two streets with a pedestrianised road.

These old houses would be demolished.

The directorate’s case officer recommended refusal because the overall height exceeds the surrounding buildings and also because of the excessive number of one-bedroomed apartments being proposed.

The PA board is expected to decide on the development on July 22.

There have been two previous attempts to develop the site. A 2004 application was recommended for refusal and then suspended while a 2007 bid was refused.

The demolition of the existing building on Birkirkara Hill drew the ire of the local council, NGOs and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, all expressing concern because it is believed to be one of the oldest in the locality.

The superintendence also objected to the height, pointing out that development within historic sites must respect the skyline and streetscape.

As proposed, the height and design are in “total disharmony” with the existing streetscape and would change it drastically, the superintendence said.

Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar and Din l-Art Ħelwa were also vociferous in their objections.

They described the project as being in “total disregard for cultural heritage” and running counter to planning policies which ensure the protection and preservation of the national heritage.

Other objectors said the former wedding hall just up the road, Villa Anna Theresa, was being developed into a retirement home that would create traffic, while there were other applications to turn villas in the same street into guesthouses or boutique hotels.