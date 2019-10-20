Megabyte recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a lavish reception held at The Villa, St Julian’s.

Founded by brothers Thomas and Karm Galea in 1979, Megabyte is Malta’s longest established, privately owned, computer systems company offering a full range of IT services and support.

Megabyte was instrumental in the introduction and development of business computer systems in Malta. Over the years, it has pioneered some of the major developments in the evolution of IT in Malta, boasting a long track record of achievements and consistent growth.

The key to the company’s success lies in the expertise accumulated in the development and implementation of total, cost-effective IT solutions. The engagement of dedicated and highly qualified staff together with the exceptional support offered to customers, have enabled the company to go from strength to strength, ensuring that Megabyte maintained its place in an ever growing marketplace.

Megabyte today, headed by CEO Antoine Bartolo, is constantly seeking to grow its portfolio in order to address an ever-changing IT scenario resulting in new market needs.

Megabyte’s staff and clients enjoyed a black-and-gold-themed reception which was also attended by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Local band Relikc entertained the guests throughout the evening.