The new Megane R.S. Trophy-R voted Sports Car of the Year by Echappement magazine

Since 1982, the year that the magazine’s editorial team first organised this competition, a Renault sports model has received the highest accolade seven times, and on three of those occasions, in 2007, 2008 and 2014, it was the Mégane R.S. that won pole position.

Seven competing vehicles were tested by journalists from the magazine and by two rally drivers over almost 2,000 kilometres, on very demanding roads in the Vercors and Ardèche regions of France, including several special stages from the Monte-Carlo Rally.

The title of Sports Car of the Year was awarded by a jury of readers of the magazine, who cast more than 4250 votes, rally drivers, and journalists from Echappement’s editorial team.

Mégane R.S. Trophy-R got most votes from each of the three types of voter, finishing in front of the Ford Focus ST Pack and the Toyota Supra GR, which also appeared on the podium following this year’s vote.

“This victory is the reward for the dedication of the team at Renault Sport Cars,” Patrice Ratti, managing director at Renault Sport Cars said.

As the holder of the lap record for front-wheel drive models at the Nürburgring (Germany) and Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) circuits, Mégane R.S. Trophy-R has shown its worth, both in its performance level against the clock and in the buzz that it has generated in the international press and among the community sports cars fans.

