Meghan Markle will start writing her own column on Vogue US and UK, and she has Amal and George Clooney to partially thank as they encouraged Meghan to use Vogue to promote her charity work.

Multiple outlets report that the Duchess of Sussex is set to guest edit the September edition of British Vogue. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan will be featured in a photo shoot for the UK Vogue magazine but asked not to be on the cover.

"The spread in Vogue won't be a superficial photoshoot – on the contrary, she wants to use it as a platform to make a difference," a source tells Daily Mail. "She is working with Vogue as a contributing editor on a few fabulous stories about the causes that are near and dear to her and it may eventually become a regular column. Anna Wintour is also part of the talks and is in discussion about running some or all of the stories in US Vogue.”

A source told The Express that she doesn’t want to be on the front of the magazine as she doesn’t want to take attention away from the causes she wishes to feature.

Meghan’s photoshoot will reportedly take place at her and Prince Harry’s Frogmore house, where she will wear outfits provided by emerging designers whose backstories link to some of the causes she wishes to discuss. The spread will focus on women’s empowerment and will be the beginning of what "highlight important philanthropic issues" in her work with the magazine.