The Australian Grand Prix will continue to be held in Melbourne until 2035 after race organisers announced a new 10-year agreement with Formula One on Thursday, beating off rival bids from Sydney and the Gold Coast.

The race was first run in 1928 and has been held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne since 1996.

It attracted record crowds in April when it returned for a race won by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc after missing out in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The race has always been a favourite for the fans, drivers and the teams, and Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport,” Formula One president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Organisers said that nearly 420,000 people attended over four days this year, eclipsing the previous record of 401,000 set at Melbourne’s inaugural grand prix in 1996.

