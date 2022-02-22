Melita Ltd’s Mrieħel head office has been awarded the ISO 27001 certificate in information security management systems.

This certificate, which adds to the existing ISO 27001 certification in place for the company’s data centres, independently confirms that the people and protocols throughout Melita are working to continually improve information security practices to these globally recognised standards.

The certification forms part of Melita’s ongoing efforts to be at the forefront of preventing cybercrime in Malta, a phenomenon which has grown significantly in recent years and which can target both individuals and businesses.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “As with many businesses today, information security is crucial to the smooth running of our business and our customers’ peace of mind.

“The Melita Data Centre in Madliena has continuously met ISO 27001 standards since 2017, but just as the threats we all face continue to grow, Melita continues to invest in leading-edge information security standards across our operations. Our new ISO 27001 certification is just one example of this ongoing investment.”