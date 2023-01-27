Melita Limited has significantly extended the international reach of its innovative IoT connectivity solution – melita.io – with the acquisition of the M2M SIM card business owned by Sweden-based IoT operator Netmore M2M AB.

Netmore M2M forms part of the Netmore Group which – through its customised connectivity solutions – empowers IoT companies all over the world with smart, robust and affordable connectivity.

Andreas Stenhager, Chief Commercial Officer of the Netmore Group, said: “The sale of Netmore M2M is another step in our strategic focus on our fastest growing business area, IoT/LoRaWAN, and represents a significant contribution of capital to our business and also the beginning of a partnership with Melita.

“We are pleased that Netmore M2M will have a very well-suited owner who can continue to manage and develop the business for the benefit of the customers.”

Following the deal with Melita, Netmore M2M’s broad customer base will be able to take advantage of the functionality and services offered by melita.io, including roaming and an enhanced IoT management platform.

Melita CEO Harald Roesch said: “The acquisition of NetmoreM2M will further strengthen our fast-growing business for SIM-based IoT connectivity by adding customers from across Europe. The partnership with Netmore AB will also be a strategic element in our future expansion.”

“Netmore M2M customers stand to gain a range of benefits, such as improved international coverage, cheaper roaming rates, cheaper and more flexible data bundle options, and a user-friendly portal with the facility to manage M2M SIMs remotely.”

IoT has become an integral part of people’s lives, with numerous smart devices installed in modern households that are continually collecting and processing information. Wireless technologies allow this data to be transmitted in real-time, so that the condition and status of what is being monitored can be instantly assessed.

IoT provides companies with the insights and data they need to increase automation, improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

It also plays an important role in cushioning the impact of industry on the environment, such as saving water, reducing pesticides used by farmers, and enabling transport and logistics operators to minimise fuel consumption.

Meanwhile, in both the hospitality sector and domestic homes, IoT can be used to optimise the use of heating, lighting and cooling, which saves energy, resulting in lower bills.