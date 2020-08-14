Melita has applied to the Malta Communications Authority for a licence to trial fifth generation – or 5G – mobile technology. This trial, which will take place at a limited number of selected sites, will only use frequencies which wireless networks have already been using for many years.

Simon Montanaro, chief technology officer at Melita Limited, said: “In 2018, Melita commissioned Ericsson to upgrade its mobile network and make it 5G ready. Today, with this state-of-the-art network in place, we are able to begin trialling 5G technology on frequencies which are already in use and therefore assess the performance of Ericsson’s advanced technology in this local context.”

Harald Rösch, CEO at Melita Limited, said: “We believe the approach Melita is adopting for this trial – using existing mobile antenna sites and spectrum which has been used in households for a long time – will also show only a very negligible increase in emissions. The results of the technical trial will be made public.”