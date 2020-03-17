Melita Limited, as part of its ongoing efforts to cut carbon emissions, has begun rolling out a new fleet of electric vehicles for use by its technical and support staff.

At the same time, other employees, who need to travel during working hours are now using ridesharing services.

Harald Roesch, Melita Limited CEO, said: “As one of Malta’s leading telecoms businesses, we have a number of vehicles on the road at all times. As the effects of climate change become ever more apparent, it is the responsibility of all of us to find ways to bring about real reductions in carbon emissions.

"Melita takes this responsibility seriously and we are working hard to become a carbon neutral business by 2023. The rolling out of electric vehicles, therefore, is one important step towards achieving this goal.”

Melita’s new electric vans are the Nissan Env200 Evalia which have a range of 190 kilometres per full charge and an efficiency of 20kWh per 100 kilometres. The vehicles are being introduced to Melita’s fleet as older vehicles come to the natural end of their service life.