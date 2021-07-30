Kenneth Spiteri has been appointed to the new role of director of business innovation within Melita Business.

Spiteri, who previously occupied the roles of chief executive officer at PTL International Ltd and senior managerial roles in the local telecoms and international technology industries, will focus primarily on developing new lines of business for Melita Business, with a prime focus on Melita’s Internet of Things (IoT) offering and its partner ecosystem.

Malcolm Briffa, director of business services, said: “Over the recent months we have increased further our focus on Internet of Things with the melita.io brand. Apart from increasing our international reach, we have also added support for new technologies such as LoRaWAN. From connecting bank ATMs across Nordic countries, to apartment climate control systems across Germany, or waste management solutions in Malta, the demand for innovative solutions is evident. We’re very happy to welcome Kenneth to the Melita Business team, and with his experience and expertise we can further develop our service offering and enhance customer experience.”

Spiteri said: “Melita’s focus on developing new services for the business community and the public sector, coupled with investments in IoT infrastructure and its own management platform over recent years have created an exciting opportunity for the company to become an industry leader in new connectivity services in Malta and across Europe. Together with the great teams at Melita Business and melita.io, I’m looking forward to developing and implementing new ideas which continue to build on the excellent foundations already in place.”

For more information about Melita’s IoT connectivity offers and platform, visit the dedicated brand website www.melita.io.