In a partnership that underscores the importance of fostering innovation and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit, Melita Business will be collaborating with Malta Enterprise to provide high-speed internet at the Start Up Festival Malta.

Being held on October 5-6 at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, this event promises to be a hub of creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

Given the dynamic nature of the festival, reliable and fast internet is a must. Exhibitors, some of whom are unveiling groundbreaking ideas, will rely heavily on a fast, stable internet connection for activities such as live streaming, hosting interactive demonstrations, and ensuring a smooth online interaction with their audience

Malcolm Briffa, Chief Officer Business and IoT at Melita, said: "Supporting Start Up Festival Malta is more than just providing an internet connection. It's about fuelling the visions of our entrepreneurs. As Malta's leading internet provider, we understand the power of connectivity and are proud to be part of this endeavour."

The partnership between Melita Business and Malta Enterprise is a testament to their joint commitment to propelling Malta's startup ecosystem forward. The two-day event will witness a confluence of ideas, with startups showcasing their innovations, and industry leaders sharing insights and advice, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about business and technology.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said: "The essence of the Malta Start Up Festival is to create an environment where ideas can be shared, collaborations can be formed, and innovations can be celebrated. With Melita Business onboard, we are confident that our exhibitors and attendees will have an experience that is seamless and enriching."

For further details or to register for the Start Up Festival, visit https://startupfestivalmalta.com/. To discover the connectivity solutions offered by Melita Business, visit https://www.melitabusiness.com/products/internet/.