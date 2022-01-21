Melita Business will be providing data connectivity to up to 6,000 public officers within the Malta Public Service, following an agreement with the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA).

The agreement, which follows a procurement call, will mean that eligible public officers will be provided with wireless mobile internet and a hotspot device to guarantee connectivity while working remotely in line with the recently-introduced Remote Working Policy.

Malcolm Briffa, director of business services at Melita Ltd, said: “Melita Business is uniquely able to provide reliable and secure high-speed mobile connectivity across Malta and Gozo, making it the provider of choice for large and small organisations who want to encourage remote and flexible working.

“As an advocate of flexible work and family-friendly measures, Melita Business is pleased that its connectivity offerings are a gateway for businesses to implement such measures.”

Simon Baldacchino Barthet, senior sales manager with Melita Ltd, added: “When opting for this service, businesses and governmental bodies can put their mind at rest that they will not receive bill surprises, as the service provides for controls against unexpected high usage.

“The data connectivity service provided to MITA by Melita Business will integrate seamlessly with the government’s applications and systems, further improving flexibility and efficiency.”