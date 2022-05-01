Melita Business has further enhanced its machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity by enabling 5G nationwide on all its IoT packages. Using the 5G network means that up to one million devices per square kilometre can connect to the network simultaneously, greatly increasing the scope for the implementation of IoT solutions across Malta and Gozo.

Malcolm Briffa, Business Services director at Melita, said: “5G is a game changer for IoT, enabling M2M communication faster than human perception. This means that we can now take the Melita Business IoT offering to the next level. While until now, IoT services in Malta have mainly focused on collecting data and monitoring, more exciting opportunities in automated manufacturing and even driverless vehicles now become a real possibility. Launching IoT services on our Ericsson 5G network is just the latest step in Melita’s continuous efforts to offer the best communication technology to our customers.”

Under its international brand, melita.io, IoT connectivity is also provided to customers across Europe, and serviced by teams based in Germany and Italy, with distribution in various other countries on the continent. Since melita.io was established in late 2019, its presence in the IoT sector has grown significantly, providing services to businesses operating in industries such as car-pooling and fleet management, waste management and digital health care.

