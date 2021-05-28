eCabs, Malta’s leading ride- hailing platform, has signed a new and improved agreement with Melita Business to provide additional mobile connectivity for its organisation and fleet. Through this agreement, eCabs will benefit from the service reliability and connectivity provided by Melita’s 5G Ericsson mobile network.

Malcolm Briffa, director of Business Services at Melita Business, said: “eCabs have always been innovators, using technology to disrupt their sector and we look forward to supporting them in the months and years ahead. We see a lot of scope for collaboration to develop new mobility and logistics solutions using Melita’s 5G network and our suite of IoT connectivity solutions. Melita Business is ideally placed as a strategic partner to enable any businesses like eCabs looking to develop new connectivity-based solutions.”

Emmanuel Micallef Farrugia, head of infrastructure at eCabs, added: “Mobility, connectivity and technology are among the key ingredients behind our success and will remain vital as we plan for an exciting future. Melita Business, as one of our connectivity partners, will help to ensure we have the communications infrastructure our business needs to continue to innovate and to offer our customers the best possible service.”

More information on mobile and other connectivity solutions available from Melita Business can be found at www.melitabusiness.com.