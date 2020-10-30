Melita Business is growing its team to provide a wider range of communication services to the local business community, enhanced customer experience and enable digital adoption.

Among the developments, Melita Business has doubled the size of its account management team that acts as a single point of contact for larger organisations.

Moreover, the company has also introduced new management roles in product management, innovation and account management which will increase the company’s focus on customer experience while enabling customers to make the best use of cloud platforms. Melita has also invested significantly in the Internet of Things, providing local businesses with connecti­vity, a management platform and solutions to optimise and automate their operations.

The increased focus on business clients and a more personal approach designed around needs of different types of business, is also reflected in the new www. melitabusiness.com website. To cater for the needs of different businesses, Melita has put together offers, solutions and pricing that suit different cate­gories of business; whether these are retail stores, hotels, self-employed professionals, or even larger financial ser­vices companies and government agencies.

Malcolm Briffa, director of Business Services at Melita Ltd, said: “At Melita Business we cater for the needs of all types of businesses, whatever their size or location. This commitment is reflected in our investments, such as being the only telecoms provider to deliver gigabit internet speeds to businesses anywhere in Malta, a best-in-class data centre or the dedicated platform for Internet of Things. Business customers are after great and reliable connectivity whether in their office or on the go. But, more importantly, they want to know that they have someone to reach out to and who will support them personally when needed.”

He added: “Together with the business community we continue to adapt to the implications of COVID-19 and to the transformation of our economy through technology. Melita Business remains focused on optimising its operations to ensure we are there to give our business customers the solutions they need.”

For more information, visit www.melitabusiness.com.