Melita Business is offering customers a full Microsoft 365 backup service, hosted at its state-of-the-art Data Centre in Madliena.

The service is offered through Smart Cloud, a joint venture between Melita Business and Smart Technologies, and provides the data security and restoration capability required by companies to protect their data.

The service is also valuable from a legal and compliance perspective, enabling customers to access historical data quickly.

The importance of backups is widely recognised across all business sectors as data volumes grow exponentially.

Smart Cloud’s Microsoft 365 backup service caters for all circumstances by providing both short-term backups or long-term archives of all data on Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams, as well as granular or point-in-time restorations.

Smart Cloud is offering various Microsoft 365 backup packages which start from €38 per month, all of which offer Outlook, Teams and OneDrive Storage.

More information on the Microsoft 365 Data Backup service on Smart Cloud is available at www.melitabusiness.com/hosting-cloud/m365-backup/.