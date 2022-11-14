Melita Business will be showcasing its Fibre connectivity and Cloud services, along with colocation and end-to-end network infrastructure management at the SiGMA Summit, which is the leading forum for the iGaming Industry.

Melita Business experts will be on-hand to talk about disaster recovery, backup and cloud hosting solutions, all complemented by high speed fibre connectivity with fully redundant international links connecting to the world’s leading internet carriers in Milan.

The iGaming industry accounts for around 10 per cent of Malta’s GDP, making it an important player in the economy.

Malcolm Briffa, Director of Business Services at Melita explained: “Alongside our hosting and cloud services, the Melita Business team will also be sharing best practices, solutions, and professional advice to iGaming companies that require fast and reliable connectivity through dedicated fibre internet, or international private links, available for companies located across Malta and Gozo.

Malta has long established itself as a leading remote gaming jurisdiction with an efficient licensing process and a swift regulatory system. Thanks to its adaptive responsiveness to the iGaming industry, the country now boasts the largest number of licensed operators in the world. The Melita Business team will be displaying the company’s future-proof technology and hard-earned expertise on Stand C01. Dedicated consultation sessions can reserved at sales@melitabusiness.com.