Melita Business and Smart Technologies have teamed up to offer flexible and reliable cloud hosting and disaster recovery services under the Smart Cloud brand name. These services leverage the expertise of Smart Technologies in cloud infrastructure and managed services, and Melita Business’s reliability, connectivity and security at the state-of-the-art Melita Business Data Centre in Madliena.

Smart Cloud’s services include cloud hosting and back up, including disaster recovery. These services are provided on a cloud ‘closer to home’ and offer clear financial and logistical benefits, as clients do not need to invest in hardware.

A further benefit of the services being provided locally is that customers will benefit from direct access to personal support and the ability to view the hardware in use.

Through its virtual Linux and Windows servers, Smart Cloud also offers businesses the flexibility of increasing space, computing power and memory as needed.

Smart Cloud will be able to deliver an even more holistic service, catering for the hosting and data needs of different types of businesses in any sector

Harald Roesch, chief executive officer at Melita Limited, said: “Melita Business, through its purpose-built data centre, already provides world-class hosting and connectivity services to hundreds of local and international business customers. In recent years we have made other significant investments in our network, fibre internet nationwide and network infrastructure, as well as Internet of Things. This latest partnership with Smart Technologies further enhances the position of Melita Business as the communications and connectivity services partner of choice for any business in Malta.”

Joe Aquilina, chief executive officer at Smart Technologies, said: “Through this new collaboration, Smart Cloud will be able to deliver an even more holistic service, catering for the hosting and data needs of different types of businesses in any sector. I have every confidence that a successful future awaits Smart Cloud and the important services it provides.”

More information on Smart Cloud is available at www.smartcloud.mt.