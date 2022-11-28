Melita Limited employees got more than they bargained for during a clean-up around St Mark’s Tower in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, bagging a skip’s worth of items ranging from old bed frames to nappies.

Twelve employees, who gave up most of their Saturday morning for the initiative, even found the proverbial kitchen sink together with pallets, chairs, construction debris, broken glass, wipes and cigarette butts.

Stephanie Cacopardo, HR manager at Melita said: “We encourage all our employees to carry out community work and the clean-up turned out to be a great opportunity for some of us to do our bit for the environment, in a beautiful part of Malta.

Melita employees bagged a skip’s worth of items during a clean-up activity.

“Our hope is that visitors to the area will now be more motivated to not leave their rubbish here, now that it has been cleaned up for everyone’s benefit.”

Melita regularly organises clean-ups around the island, with the previous one being in Ġnejna, and is already planning another in the new year.