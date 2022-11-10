Malta is the only country in Europe with 100 per cent 1,000 Mbps internet speed, according to the latest EU report of the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), and Melita Limited is focused on ensuring the island remains a leader in the field.

The company is committed to future-proofing the country’s infrastructure for growth and has invested millions to enable those in the video gaming and e-sports industries to benefit from some of the best connectivity platforms in the world at a price that makes sense, Melita Limited Marketing Manager, Mireille Muscat said.

Muscat was speaking at the second edition of Playcon, Malta’s biggest expo of video games, game development and e-sports, for which Melita provided high-speed fibre internet connectivity, with 1,000 Mbps upload and download speed, to ensure the hundreds of participants could game smoothly during the three-day event.

Organised by GMR Concepts, with the support of Gaming Malta and the Economy Ministry, Playcon brought together some of the best video game development companies in the world and served to showcase Malta’s best talent and services.

Recognising the value of this sector, Melita has spent millions enhancing service quality, from improving latency to ensuring continuous high security standards, evidenced by its international certification for Information Security Management; ISO 27001.

“Our vision is to continue supporting the digitisation of Malta, while ensuring we remain aligned to the needs of the industry and our diverse society. In the end our mission is to remain a technology leader and deliver products that rank top tier in Europe for price, performance and service quality,” Muscat said.