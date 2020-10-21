Melita Limited is introducing new technology and processes across its retail network in order to further improve customer service.

Various initiatives to ensure the health and safety of both employees and customers during the COVID-19 outbreak, including a self-installation process, have been implemented.

The self-installation process allows new and existing customers to pick up the required equipment from a Melita retail outlet at their convenience. Once home, the customer can plug in the equipment and get access to the new Melita service instantaneously.

Kevin Borg, director of sales at Melita Ltd, said: “2020 has obviously been a very challenging year. Despite this, we have managed to keep our retail stores open and running smoothly while, at the same time, taking all the measures needed to safeguard everyone. New processes and technologies, which we continue to introduce, have also been of great benefit not just in reducing the amount of time customers need to spend in the outlet but also significantly improving their experience.”

Following the success of self-installation, Melita is now introducing a self-service machine at each retail outlet. These will allow customers to pay their bill making the in-store environment safer for all, by reducing waiting times and cash handling.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Ltd, noted: “Melita has, in recent years, invested heavily in its people, in new technology and in processes to ensure we give customers a better experience. As a result, for example, we not only guarantee installation within two days but also commit to a two-hour time window in which our technicians will visit the customer’s premises. Going forward, we will continue investing further in delivering not just a good experience but also a safe one.”