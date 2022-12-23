Melita customers registered a 23 per cent increase in roaming services when compared to pre-pandemic times.

According to the company's annual round-up, Melita Limited found that while 2019 was already a record year for roaming users, 2022 registered an increase as countries started relaxing COVID restrictions and travelling surged.

Whether accessing their mobile hotspot, joining video conferences or using navigation apps to get around, roaming usage in 2022 is projected to have an 85 per cent increase over 2021, which had already registered a modest increase of 20 per cent over 2020.

Data usage increased dramatically in 2022, with Melita witnessing peaks over the summer months reaching close to 1GB usage on average per month compared to 230MB per month in 2019.

Overseas, Melita mobile customers can connect to over 274 networks across 165 countries, and the company is aiming to obtain EU-wide 5G coverage by the end of the year.