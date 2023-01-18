Communications company Melita has donated almost €25,000 to seven NGOs that support needy families and those in ill health.

The donations were made to The Malta Community Chest Fund, Dar tal-Providenza, Caritas Malta, Puttinu Cares, Hospice Malta, The Malta Dementia Society and Dr Klown.

"Melita firmly believes in supporting the local community and throughout the year it encourages its teams to come up with creative fund-raising initiatives for diverse causes," the company said.