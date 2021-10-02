Supporting women who have been victims of domestic abuse, adopting turtles, watering trees and cleaning up campsites are among the actions taken by Melita Ltd and its employees during European Sustainable Development Week (ESDW).

This Europe-wide initiative, which took place between September 20 and 26, promotes the 17 sustainable goals established by the United Nations to promote peace and prosperity.

During ESDW, Melita employees collected non-perishable food, toiletry items and money to support residents at St Jeanne Antide, supported Nature Trust Malta by adopting 40 turtles and volunteered at Wied Għollieqa to water the trees at this important site.

Employees also teamed up with Din l-Art Ħelwa to carry out a clean-up at the Majjistral Park. These activities and organisations are also being supported by financial donations either from Melita directly or through the Melita Foundation.

Jaqueline Abela, head of human resources at Melita Ltd, said: “European Sustainable Development Week is an opportunity to really focus on how we can contribute more effectively to the community we work in.

“While Melita has ongoing significant commitments to emission reduction, supporting the environment more broadly and providing assistance to those who are vulnerable, it’s great to be able to bring so many employees together around a particular initiative like this which helps deepen everyone’s commitment.”