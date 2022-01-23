During the recent festive period, Melita Ltd employees, on their own initiative, held a number of fundraising activities for various charities and NGOs.

Through these activities, the employees were able to fulfil the dreams of 10 children through Children’s Dreams and donate food vouchers to the Ursuline Sisters, who offer shelter to children unable to live with their natural parents. They also donated funds to the RISe Malta Foundation, which helps to rehabilitate offenders; to Puttinu Cares, which supports cancer patients; to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, which provides residential care for people with special needs; and to Djar Bjorn, which supports people suffering from ALS, MS and other neurological conditions.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “2021 was another challenging year for many, particularly around the festive period. Seeing the contributions made to a number of different causes, I was very proud to note that the people in our organisation continue to think about, and support, those who are less fortunate. As a company, Melita will also continue to support the community throughout the year and by funding the ongoing work of the Melita Foundation.”