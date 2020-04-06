Melita retail agents came together and recorded a fun dance video in a bid to collect funds for animal sanctuaries.

The video was well received and the number of shares it generated resulted in funds for animal sanctuaries.

Moving their feet to the tune of the popular song Dance Monkey, novice and experienced dancers banded together for this noble cause which was then shared on social media much to the delight of animal lovers, clients, colleagues and family members.

Spurred by the momentum, their Melita colleagues from various departments across the company chipped in, further increasing the contribution towards the animal sanctuaries to sponsor over 30 cats and dogs from different sanctuaries across the islands.

Charlene Xuereb Ciantar, communications manager at Melita, said: “In times like these, it is important to keep in mind our furry friends, especially those in animal sanctuaries, whose resources are now stretched more than ever. The positive feedback was overwhelming and truly shines a light on the compassion Maltese people collectively share for animals.”

The cats and dogs to benefit from this initiative are being cared for by the Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA), Noah’s Arc Sanctuary, The Island Sanctuary, Tomasina Cat Sanctuary, Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF), Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA) and Animal Guardians.

To view the video and keep abreast with Melita updates and news, one can visit https://www.facebook.com/MelitaNew