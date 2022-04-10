Melita Ltd continues to extend support both to existing customers and newly arrived refugees, affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This support includes providing SIM cards and free mobile credit to refugees arriving in Malta from Ukraine and funding humanitarian supplies which are being delivered from Malta to Ukraine by the Ukrainian Community Crisis Centre.

Melita employees are also contributing to this humanitarian effort and the company continues to refund calls and data charges for their more than 200 customers who have loved ones in Ukraine.

Harald Roesch, chief executive officer at Melita Ltd, said: “As we have done previously with Afghanistan, Melita is responding to these very difficult circumstances by offering all the support we can to help customers stay in touch with loved ones who are still in Ukraine or who are now refugees. Together with our employees we are also working hard to provide as much humanitarian aid as we can to those affected and I would encourage everyone else in Malta to join in this effort.”

As part of its efforts to support the Ukrainian community, Melita is also supporting newly arrived refugees who wish to apply for jobs with Melita to assist in the relevant paperwork which is required prior to seeking employment.

Anyone wishing to assist the Ukrainian Community Crisis Centre, which is part of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Malta, can contact the Centre on +356 9920 4051 or e-mail help@ucc.org.mt.