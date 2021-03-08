Luqa St Andrews have hit back at Melita FC’s claims that an Amateurs’ player was subject to racist abuse after Saturday’s National Amateur League Championship play-offs match at the Tedesco Stadium.

On Monday, Melita FC reported that one of their players was abused by a Luqa St Andrews player at the end of the match.

However, Luqa said that the incident was instigated by a Melita player who they claimed “to have got aggressive and punched another Luqa player in the face.”

