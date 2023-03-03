Melita FC have embarked on an interesting project with Universita del Calcio with the aim of boosting the development of the football club holistically.

Andrew Naudi, president of Melita FC, told a news conference yesterday that the Challenge League club’s goal has always been to improve all their teams from all aspects of the Beautiful Game, including technical, tactical, physical and mental, and to achieve that they have teamed up with Universita del Calcio on a partnership agreement.

“The holistic development of our football teams has always been at the heart of our agenda,” Naudi said.

“It has always been our ambition to help our players from all age groups to improve not only from a technical point of view but also from a physical, mental and tactical aspect. To achieve that we need to give our coaches the right tools to be able to maximise the talent of our young players with the aim of providing our senior team with the players so that they can compete at the top level in Maltese football.

