Melita FC will step up their preparations for the upcoming season when they face Italian Serie B side Palermo in an international friendly on Thursday, August 24 at the Renzo Barbera Stadium, with kick off set at 8.30pm

Club president Matthew Naudi said that this international friendly should act as a catalyst to create a collaborative spirit between both clubs and act as a great opportunity for enhanced future cooperation.

The match will serve as another pre-season friendly for the senior squad as the club prepares for the upcoming Challenge League season, with their first match against Tarxien Rainbows on September 16.

The Melita FC contingent will include a 24-man squad, led by the senior team coaching staff under the guidance of recently appointed head coach Clive Mizzi.

